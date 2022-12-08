Dr. Jonathan Polk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Polk, MD
Dr. Jonathan Polk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Urology Center of East Texas4800 NE Stallings Dr Ste 114, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-9241
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
He did good with my gallbladder removal. It’s been around 30 hours ago and I feel minimal pain . Procedure lasted about 1 hour . Have a follow up on 12/14 . Everyone was nice at Surgery Center. I would trust him again .
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- General Surgery
Dr. Polk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polk has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Polk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.