Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD
Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Pomerantz's Office Locations
NorthShore Medical Group9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 674-3626
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor. Great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
