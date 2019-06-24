Overview of Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD

Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Pomerantz works at Comprehensive Care Center in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.