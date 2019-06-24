See All Otolaryngologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD

Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Pomerantz works at Comprehensive Care Center in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pomerantz's Office Locations

    NorthShore Medical Group
    NorthShore Medical Group
9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076
(847) 674-3626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Nosebleed

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 24, 2019
    Terrific doctor. Great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1740441526
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pomerantz works at Comprehensive Care Center in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pomerantz’s profile.

    Dr. Pomerantz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

