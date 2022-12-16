See All Plastic Surgeons in Royersford, PA
Dr. Jonathan Pontell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (172)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Pontell, MD

Dr. Jonathan Pontell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royersford, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Phoenixville Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pontell's Office Locations

    420 W Linfield Trappe Rd Bldg B, Royersford, PA 19468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 495-2600
    The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    303 W Lancaster Ave Ste 1A, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Pontell, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1992742282
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Pontell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pontell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pontell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pontell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Pontell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pontell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pontell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pontell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

