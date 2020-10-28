Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD
Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Popler works at
Dr. Popler's Office Locations
Choa Multispecialty LLC859 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 785-0588
Pulmonology - Children's At Old Milton Parkway3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 252-7339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing doctor, he is amazing with my kids, truly a great doctor.
About Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154542389
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Dr. Popler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popler works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Popler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.