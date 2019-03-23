Overview of Dr. Jonathan Pulido, MD

Dr. Jonathan Pulido, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Pulido works at Salem General Surgery in Salem, OH with other offices in Boardman, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.