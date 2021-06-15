Dr. Jonathan Purisima, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purisima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Purisima, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Purisima, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Purisima, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatri and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Purisima works at
Dr. Purisima's Office Locations
-
1
Jonathan Purisima DPM, LLC1005 New York Ave, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 766-6501
-
2
Satellite Office709 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 766-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purisima?
MUY BIEN DOCTOR HABLE CON KATHY Y ME DIO LA CITA EL MISMO DIA GRACIAS
About Dr. Jonathan Purisima, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508003534
Education & Certifications
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
- New York College Of Podiatri
- Rutgers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purisima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purisima accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purisima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purisima works at
Dr. Purisima speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Purisima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purisima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purisima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purisima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.