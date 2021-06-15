Overview of Dr. Jonathan Purisima, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Purisima, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatri and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Purisima works at Jonathan Purisima DPM, LLC in Union City, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.