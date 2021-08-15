Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ralph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD
Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson Med U
Dr. Ralph works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ralph's Office Locations
-
1
Total Womens Health Care333 NW 70th Ave Ste 120, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 791-2810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ralph?
Dr. Ralph delivered my son 19 year ago, he is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053596874
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Med U
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ralph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ralph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ralph works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ralph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ralph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ralph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ralph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.