Overview

Dr. Jonathan Rapp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Rapp works at Mercy Heart Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.