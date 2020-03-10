See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jonathan Rasouli

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Rasouli

Dr. Jonathan Rasouli is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Rasouli works at Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village in New York, NY with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rasouli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village
    200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 665-6784
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave # S-40, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-9580
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue
    501 Seaview Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-4940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2020
    Best doctor! Caring and compassionate
    — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Rasouli

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003172974
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

