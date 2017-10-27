Dr. Jonathan Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Ray, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Alcoa Office205 Corporate Pl, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3413
Premier Surgical Fort Sanders Regional1819 Clinch Ave Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 984-3413
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
This man is great he is a Christian he prays over you before you go into surgery and prays with you every time he sees you.Lovin careing amazing doctor.You won't find a better doctor anywhere.
About Dr. Jonathan Ray, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780791616
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville Meml Hosp
- Charity Hosp-LSU
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Nicholls State University
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
