Dr. Jonathan Reding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Reding, MD
Dr. Jonathan Reding, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Reding's Office Locations
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reding and his staff were always pleasant and very helpful. All aspects of my clinic visits and surgery were above expectations.
About Dr. Jonathan Reding, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477780906
Education & Certifications
- Southmead/Frenchay Hosps
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Reding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reding has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.