Overview

Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Reich works at Monmouth Surgical Specialists, NJ in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pyloric Stenosis, Ileus and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.