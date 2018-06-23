Overview

Dr. Jonathan Resnick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Resnick works at Summit Medical Group in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Lactose Intolerance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.