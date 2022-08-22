Dr. Delos Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Delos Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Delos Reyes, MD
Dr. Jonathan Delos Reyes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Delos Reyes' Office Locations
- 1 2445 W Oak St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 565-0600
-
2
Denton Rheumatology4308 Mesa Dr Ste 100, Denton, TX 76207 Directions (940) 565-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delos Reyes?
To see Dr. Reyes is a wonderful experience. It is hard to get in touch with him but once you do it is great to see him because you know your in good hands.
About Dr. Jonathan Delos Reyes, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780633255
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delos Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delos Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delos Reyes has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delos Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delos Reyes speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Delos Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delos Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delos Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delos Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.