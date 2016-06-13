Dr. Jonathan Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Rich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 664-3278
Northwestern Cardiology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-6498
Admitting Hospitals
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Assurant Health
Beech Street (Multiplan)
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Cofinity
Commercial Insurance Company
Coventry Health Care
Coventry Health Care of Illinois
First Health
Galaxy Health Network
HAP Insurance
HealthLink
HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
HFN
Humana
Medicaid
Medicare
MultiPlan
NGS CoreSource
SelectHealth
Tricare
UniCare
UnitedHealthCare
Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I see Dr. Rich for post-transplant follow-up care. It is difficult choosing a post-transplant doctor to follow your care. It is also a critically important part of your post-transplant survival. I feel that I have made the right choice selecting Dr. Rich. He demonstrates that he genuinely cares about my case and works hard to focus on the issue that are important to me and post-transplant success. BTW-Stephanie, RN-BSN and transplant coordinator, is nothing short of a superstar!
Cardiology
19 years of experience
English, Hebrew and Spanish
NPI: 1467501064
University of Chicago Medical Center
Brigham and Women's Hospital At Harvard Medial School|Brigham and Womens Hospital
Brigham and Women's Hospital At Harvard Medical School|Brigham and Womens Hospital
ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Wheezing, and more.
Dr. Rich speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.