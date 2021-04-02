Dr. Jonathan Richards, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Richards, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Richards, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Richards, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Foot Drx44 E 12th St Apt MD4, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
FootDrx321 Starr St Ste C2, Brooklyn, NY 11237 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Associated Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC370 Grand Ave Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
FootDrx353 Lexington Ave Rm 1501, New York, NY 10016 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor ever. Very professional. I am so looking to have a Doctor like him. He also treated one of my kids. The best part is that he have multiple locations which make our life easier. The staff are so friendly, you feel like home. * I highlight recommend him. *
About Dr. Jonathan Richards, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
