Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Richey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 2200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5325Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Dermatology Specialists - Prosper821 N Coleman St Ste 100, Prosper, TX 75078 Directions (469) 800-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richey?
Doc was recommended to me by a neighbor. Glad I found him, staff was friendly, doc was patient and answered ALL my questions.
About Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104085216
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State Univeristy-McLaren Oakland Hospital
- Michigan State University-Genesys Regional Medical Center
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richey works at
Dr. Richey has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richey speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.