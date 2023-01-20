Dr. Jonathan Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Gurnee Office806 Central Ave Ste 202, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-9840
-
2
Lake Shore Gastroenterology20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-2960
-
3
Northshore Endoscopy Center101 Waukegan Rd Ste 980, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 604-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
I just had my first appointment with Dr. Rosenberg. I was very impressed with his demeanor and his thoroughness at explaining my medical issue. I have certainly found the perfect G.I. doctor.
About Dr. Jonathan Rosenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811150725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.