Overview

Dr. Jonathan Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Lake Shore Gastroenterology in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.