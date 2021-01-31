Dr. Jonathan Rosin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rosin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Rosin, MD
Dr. Jonathan Rosin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rosin works at
Dr. Rosin's Office Locations
-
1
Rosin Eyecare645 N Michigan Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 787-2020
-
2
Rosin Eyecare1917 Cherry Ln, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 564-2020
-
3
Rosin Eyecare- Downers Grove145 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 971-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosin is the best; he is extremely knowledgeable and professional with an excellent bedside manner. Dr. Rosin eased my anxiety about receiving PRK instead of Lasik eye surgery in one of my eyes, and he took the time to explain both procedures until I was comfortable. Following the surgery, Dr. Rosin checked in with me regularly. Since I live in another state, he provided me recommendations for ophthalmologists for my follow-up appointments, and personally checked in with my ophthalmologist regarding my appointment. He clearly cares about his patients and is an expert at what he does. I am so grateful to Dr. Rosin and his team for a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Jonathan Rosin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831274687
Education & Certifications
- Research Fellowship Northwestern University Cornea and External Disease Laboratory
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Rosin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.