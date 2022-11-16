Dr. Jonathan Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ross, MD
Dr. Jonathan Ross, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
- 1 6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 610, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-9745
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the ER 3 times in 4 days for my terrible nerve pain. I was given many different medications and none of them helped. After Dr. Ross came to the hospital where I was staying. He checked my condition very thoroughly and prescribed the correct medication. After that miracle happened I don’t have any pain. I can go back to my normal life and enjoy everything. He is such a wonderful Dr. that I can rely on. Now I will continue to follow up with him. Thanks to him for everything he did and is doing for me.
About Dr. Jonathan Ross, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194712208
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
