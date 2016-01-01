Overview of Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD

Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Urology for Children in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.