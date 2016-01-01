See All Pediatric Urologists in Jenkintown, PA
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD

Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Roth works at Urology for Children in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roth's Office Locations

    Urology for Children
    500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urology for Children
    859 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urology for Children
    160 E Erie Ave Ste 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urology for Children, LLC
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E360, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Undescended Testicles
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Undescended Testicles

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1215903687
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Children's Hospital
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roth has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

