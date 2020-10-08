Dr. Jonathan Rotker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rotker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Rotker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Rotker works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 203, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2430
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rotker was helpful and caring. His staff was kind and helpful too.
About Dr. Jonathan Rotker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1073547402
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotker works at
Dr. Rotker has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.