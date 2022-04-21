Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
-
1
Royal Podiatry Associates39 W 32nd St Rm 1503, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 974-8723
-
2
DeLoor Podiatry Associates420 74th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (646) 974-8723Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:30pm
-
3
Royal Podiatry Associates-Madison Ave22 E 41st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 974-8724
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roy and DeLoor Podiatry Associates treated me with the utmost care and respect. They took the time to go over the issue in detail, present me with multiple options of care, and helped me in making the best decision for the best health outcomes. When my insurance denied the medication, Dr. Roy took multiple extra steps to ensure I got the first line treatment covered. I've never seen a Dr. care so much about his patients! I highly recommend Dr. Roy and DeLoor Podiatry Associates !!
About Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hindi and Indian
- 1740691450
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy speaks Hindi and Indian.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.