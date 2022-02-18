Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein, MD
Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein's Office Locations
-
1
University Ophthalmology Associates Limited1725 W Harrison St Ste 918, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2734
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
Excellent reputation. He spent a lot of time explaining my complex eye disease. Performed surgery that restored my vision. I an indebted to him and would strongly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Greek
- 1558413294
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Keratoconus, Cornea Surgery and Cornea Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.