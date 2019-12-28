Overview of Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein, MD

Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.