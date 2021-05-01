Dr. Jonathan Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Russo, MD
Dr. Jonathan Russo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Jordan Physician Associates Inc Dba Beth Israel47 Obery St Ste 201, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-1560
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Very knowledgeable and helpful. Listens very well to my symptoms.
About Dr. Jonathan Russo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
