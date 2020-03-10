Dr. Jonathan C Saks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan C Saks, MD
Dr. Jonathan C Saks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA.
Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Salem1935 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 387-0441Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great listener and very willing to explain his decisions. Has been spot-on with his calls.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144640590
- Family Practice
Dr. Saks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.