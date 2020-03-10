See All Family Doctors in Salem, VA
Dr. Jonathan C Saks, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jonathan C Saks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. 

Dr. Saks works at Primary Care Associates - West Salem Medical Center in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Salem
    1935 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 387-0441
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Treatment frequency



Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jonathan C Saks, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1144640590
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan C Saks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saks works at Primary Care Associates - West Salem Medical Center in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Saks’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

