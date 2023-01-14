Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Sales works at Summit Spine in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.