Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (122)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Sales works at Summit Spine in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Portland Spine & Neck Surgery P.c.
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 210, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 546-3503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
  • Providence Newberg Medical Center
  • Providence Seaside Hospital
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Limb Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Arthritis of the Elbow
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Adult Scoliosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Herniated Disc
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dural Tear
Ear Disorders
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Hip Fracture
Interlaminar Spacer
Knee Disorders
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sternum Fracture
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Highly recommend Dr. Sales and his team/office for their high quality of orthopedic care. They’re knowledgeable, kind, compassionate and caring.
    Barbara Doerr — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • San Francisco Spine Inst
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sales has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Sales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

