Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD
Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Sales works at
Dr. Sales' Office Locations
Portland Spine & Neck Surgery P.c.9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 210, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 546-3503
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Sales and his team/office for their high quality of orthopedic care. They’re knowledgeable, kind, compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Jonathan Sales, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Spine Inst
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Willamette Center / Medical Department
