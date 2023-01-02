Overview of Dr. Jonathan Salinas, MD

Dr. Jonathan Salinas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Salinas works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.