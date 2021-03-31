Dr. Salk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Salk, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Salk, MD
Dr. Jonathan Salk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Salk's Office Locations
Joanne Barge Phd. Inc. A Psychology Corp.11980 San Vicente Blvd Ste 810, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 824-0258
Dr. Salk saved my life in the 1990’s . He’s professional , knowledgeable , compassionate and well versed in his chosen field . I found it easy to be open so that I could receive the kind of treatment I needed to grow and change. I highly recommend anyone who seeks treatment to consult with Dr. Salk . Thank you Dr. Salk LA
About Dr. Jonathan Salk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508077041
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Salk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salk.
