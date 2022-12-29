Dr. Jonathan Scher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Scher, MD
Dr. Jonathan Scher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from U Cape Town.
Jonathan Scher MD LLC1126 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 427-7400
Dr. Scher is one of the most caring doctors I know. He makes his patients feel comfortable and I could not have wished for a better doctor. I am most grateful to have been under his care for almost 50 years.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962513499
- U Cape Town
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Scher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scher.
