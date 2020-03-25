Dr. Jonathan Schleimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Schleimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Schleimer, MD
Dr. Jonathan Schleimer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schleimer's Office Locations
- 1 9850 Genesee Ave Ste 750, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-1644
- 2 4060 4th Ave Ste 650, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 554-1644
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schleimer?
I'm a little late with this review. I met with Dr. Schliemer back in August 2018. I was having difficulty getting a rare and serious condition diagnosed. No diagnosis, no treatment. After giving up on my Neurologists, I contacted Dr. Schliemer's office. They were very pleasant, supportive and responsive, especially when coordinating my muscle biopsy. Dr. Schliemer listened to my description of my symptons, then described possible causes, how we would test for them, and what he could treat and what would require another specialist. He was upfront and professional. It took him less than 8 weeks to do a preliminary diagnosis. I had spent over 18 months with other Doctors trying to get to that point. He then set me up with a great Rheumatologist. I truly appreciate his agressive professional actions in kick starting my recovery and recommend him to anyone with a hard to diagnose or potentially rare muscle or neurological condition.
About Dr. Jonathan Schleimer, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1437259520
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schleimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schleimer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schleimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schleimer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schleimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schleimer speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.