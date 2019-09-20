See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Suffern, NY
Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Schlosser works at Jay G Levine DPM Podiatric Medicine and Foot Surgery in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Geny George, MD
Dr. Geny George, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
4.7 (186)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockland Endocrine and Diabetes Services
    156 Route 59 Ste C1, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 357-3838
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schlosser?

    Sep 20, 2019
    The ratings are for the MD and the amazing team. Dr. Schlosser works with me as the patient. He listens, considers, discusses and recommends. Its not the kind of dynamic where doctor knows best; but rather Dr. Schlosser is the adviser and facilitator which has been a phenomenal help to managing my conditions. The office is a similar story. They work like a team, and address issues on a timely manner. Do I recommend them? Yes, without question.
    BB — Sep 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schlosser to family and friends

    Dr. Schlosser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schlosser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO.

    About Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902886815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlosser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlosser works at Jay G Levine DPM Podiatric Medicine and Foot Surgery in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schlosser’s profile.

    Dr. Schlosser has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlosser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlosser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.