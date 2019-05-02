See All Dermatologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Schreiber works at Integrated Dermatology of Tidewater in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norfolk
    885 Kempsville Rd Ste 309, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-1033
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 02, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689785578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Med Center/New England Med Center
    Internship
    • Boston Med Center|Boston U
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber works at Integrated Dermatology of Tidewater in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Schreiber’s profile.

    Dr. Schreiber has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

