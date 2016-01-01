Overview of Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, MD

Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at LSU Health Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.