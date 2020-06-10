Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, MD
Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 689-7008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Intergrative Pain Center of Arizona3945 E Paradise Falls Dr Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 689-7008
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Schwartz is a "shoot from the hip" kind of guy. He is very honest and straightforward so you know what you are facing. I was surprised when on several occasions I called the office to ask a simple question and received a direct call from Dr. Schwartz, rather than a staff person. I would recommend him and Judy (nurse practitioner) with complete confidence.
About Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437101755
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- U Ariz
- U Ariz
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.