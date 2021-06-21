Overview of Dr. Jonathan Scott, MD

Dr. Jonathan Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Women's Medical Center in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.