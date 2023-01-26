Dr. Jonathan Seckler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Seckler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Seckler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Seckler works at
Locations
Seckler Heart Center PA660 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 338-9992
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Brought my mom to see Dr Seckler for some heart issues. The staff was very friendly & helpful. Dr Seckler was very thorough and explained everything in great detail in terms we all could understand. Very engaging . I’ve been to numerous docs since we’ve been in South Florida… Dr Seckler is my favorite! Very competent, great manner with patients! Highly recommend !
About Dr. Jonathan Seckler, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063456127
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp/Harvard U
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seckler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seckler has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Seckler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seckler.
