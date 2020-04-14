Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from Barry University - School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University-School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Selbst works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Foot and Ankle Care, LLC5175 W Atlantic Ave Ste F, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 589-3791Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EMI Health
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selbst?
Dr Selbst is a great podiatrist that my family has visited several times. He is personable, smart & overall knowledgeable. We value and trust him & his expertise has allowed me the capability to run again with comfort. Specifically, he was able to build orthotics that addressed my pain & I am grateful for his help. Additionally, he has helped my father, father-in-law, wife and kids. We would all happily return as patients! His office staff, lead by Marissa, consistently looks out for us when it comes to cost and she is friendly and attentive when securing appointments and/or answering questions regarding insurance.
About Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821352881
Education & Certifications
- Westside regional medical center
- Barry University - School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University-School Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selbst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selbst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selbst works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Selbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selbst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.