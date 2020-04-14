See All Podiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from Barry University - School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University-School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Selbst works at Florida Foot and Ankle Care, LLC in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Foot and Ankle Care, LLC
    5175 W Atlantic Ave Ste F, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-3791
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EMI Health
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2020
    Dr Selbst is a great podiatrist that my family has visited several times. He is personable, smart & overall knowledgeable. We value and trust him & his expertise has allowed me the capability to run again with comfort. Specifically, he was able to build orthotics that addressed my pain & I am grateful for his help. Additionally, he has helped my father, father-in-law, wife and kids. We would all happily return as patients! His office staff, lead by Marissa, consistently looks out for us when it comes to cost and she is friendly and attentive when securing appointments and/or answering questions regarding insurance.
    Rob W — Apr 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM
    About Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821352881
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westside regional medical center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University - School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University-School Of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Selbst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selbst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selbst works at Florida Foot and Ankle Care, LLC in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Selbst’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Selbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selbst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

