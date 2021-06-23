Overview

Dr. Jonathan Shearin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Shearin works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.