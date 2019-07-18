Dr. Jonathan Sherman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sherman, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Sherman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Kentlands Foot & Ankle Center60 Market St Ste 202, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 330-5666
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
Dr. Sherman has a great bedside manner, I have been seeing him for three years now and has all the latest technology to help me with my foot pain, his staff is always very helpful too. I highly recommend him.
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205012754
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.