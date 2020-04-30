Overview of Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD

Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at KeiperSpine in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.