Dr. Shih has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Shih, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Shih, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Shih, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, WI.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih's Office Locations
Aurora Medical Group9200 W Loomis Rd Ste 116, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 203-3800
St Lukes Medical Ctr Inc5900 S Lake Dr, Cudahy, WI 53110 Directions (414) 489-4036
Aurora Surgery Centers LLC9000 W Sura Ln, Greenfield, WI 53228 Directions (414) 246-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What can I say about Dr. Shih??? Just saw him in Franklin. Baby toe is broken in two spots. Outcome....no surgery, no surgical boot or shoe....no taping...oh and no follow-up. He said they do nothing with baby toes like mine. He said to wear comfy shoes, suggested crocks and it should be good in 6 to 8 weeks....and I have two in already. Oh yeah....and he cannot be any more adorable and.....he even did a freebie consultation on my hubbie's feet! He's kind, thorough, answered all of our questions.....he's a gem! 5 stars all the way!
About Dr. Jonathan Shih, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods.