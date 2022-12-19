Dr. Jonathan Silberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Silberstein, MD
Dr. Jonathan Silberstein, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Memorial Division Of Urologic Oncology20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 203, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 507-6747
Memorial Division Of Urologic Oncology900 Glades Rd Ste 500, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (305) 508-4217
Memorial Division Of Urologic Oncology601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (305) 507-6757Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
I wanted to take the time to compliment the exceptional service of Nurse Nadine. Her warmth, compassion, and professionalism, were truly welcomed during recent trips to Dr. Silberstein’s Aventura and Pembroke Pines office locations. Nurse Nadine is both experienced and quite knowledgeable. My wife and I also appreciated her humor and attentive disposition to make us feel very comfortable during our visits. She has a wonderful way of genuinely connecting with her patients and providing authentic and compassionate care with exceptional service.
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Urology
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Dr. Silberstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silberstein has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.