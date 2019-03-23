Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD
Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Silver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silver?
He's very knowledgeable and not fast to cut
About Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1891704268
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.