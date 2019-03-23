See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (10)
Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD

Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Silver works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silver's Office Locations

    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
6740 4th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(929) 455-2000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 23, 2019
    He's very knowledgeable and not fast to cut
    — Mar 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891704268
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silver works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Silver’s profile.

    Dr. Silver has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

