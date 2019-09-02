Overview

Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silverberg works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.