Overview of Dr. Jonathan Skinner, MD

Dr. Jonathan Skinner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Skinner works at Southern Surgical in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.