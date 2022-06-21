Dr. Jonathan Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Skinner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Skinner, MD
Dr. Jonathan Skinner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner's Office Locations
Southern Surgical105 Professional Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
my experience was in 2006 colon cancer survivor thanks to Dr Skinner and my 2 oncology/hematology doctors both of whom no longer practice in Dothan
About Dr. Jonathan Skinner, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.