Overview of Dr. Jonathan Slater, MD

Dr. Jonathan Slater, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Slater works at Renal And Transplant Associates Of New England in Springfield, MA with other offices in Holyoke, MA, Enfield, CT and Belchertown, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.