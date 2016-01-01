See All Neurosurgeons in Danville, PA
Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD

Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.

Dr. Slotkin works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slotkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geisinger Health System
    Geisinger Health System
100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822
(570) 271-6437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Degenerative Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, French and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slotkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slotkin works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Slotkin’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Slotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slotkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

