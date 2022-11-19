Dr. Jonathan Smedley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smedley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Smedley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Smedley, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Smedley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. Smedley's Office Locations
Precision Podiatry PA7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1150, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 255-0153
Ascension Seton Williamson201 Seton Pkwy, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 255-0125
Precision Podiatry1103 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 336-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smedley is an amazing Doctor! I came to him in crisis. He reconstructed my foot. My bone is completely healed in far less time with his treatment plan. He has exceptional knowledge and wisdom for his profession. He’s very patient, personable, and kind! His staff are kind and easygoing as well. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Jonathan Smedley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1679535553
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smedley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smedley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smedley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smedley has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smedley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smedley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smedley.
