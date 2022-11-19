Overview of Dr. Jonathan Smedley, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Smedley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX.



Dr. Smedley works at Precision Podiatry PA in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.